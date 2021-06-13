Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,707,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

