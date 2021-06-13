Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

