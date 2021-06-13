UBS Group AG Has $34.76 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.11% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $34,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,377,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,658,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $388.76 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $261.44 and a 1-year high of $392.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.50.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

