UBS Group AG Has $37.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 679.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $37,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.