UBS Group AG Increases Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 511,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.37% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

