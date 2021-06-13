UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,456 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $30,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.32 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.96. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

