UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.33 ($95.69).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €77.75 ($91.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €79.95 ($94.06).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.