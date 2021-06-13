UBS Group Upgrades Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

