uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $322.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 70.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

