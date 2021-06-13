UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Raised to $72.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.