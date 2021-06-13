Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $64,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

