Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.51. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 53,595 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

