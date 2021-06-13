Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.51. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 53,595 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

