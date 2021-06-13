Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Upstart’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $125.51 on Friday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
