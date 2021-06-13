Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Upstart’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $125.51 on Friday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

