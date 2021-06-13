UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 13,795,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

