V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.13 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

