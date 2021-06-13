Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 83,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.