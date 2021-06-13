Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 223.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

