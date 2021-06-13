Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

