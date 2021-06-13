VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.

