Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

