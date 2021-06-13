Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VNQ opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

