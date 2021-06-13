Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,914.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,901 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,376,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

