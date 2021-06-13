Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.25.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

