Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Cut by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 2.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.75 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

