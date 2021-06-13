Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $118,044.74 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $118,044.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,713,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Vella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Vella sold 1,536 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

