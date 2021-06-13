VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

