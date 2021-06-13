Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.10.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

