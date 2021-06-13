Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,906 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.