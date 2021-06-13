Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2,175.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 787,453 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 14.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $3.43 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

