Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Crown Crafts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

