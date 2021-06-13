Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,198 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 628,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 542,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.19 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

