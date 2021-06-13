Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Psychemedics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Psychemedics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $8.25 on Friday. Psychemedics Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

