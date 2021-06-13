Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

