Vinci (EPA:DG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

Shares of DG opened at €95.01 ($111.78) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

