Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VIRC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

