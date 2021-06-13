Visa (NYSE:V) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $282.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE:V opened at $234.96 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

