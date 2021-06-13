Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Up 196.6% in May

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the May 13th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of VIZSF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.