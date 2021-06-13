Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

