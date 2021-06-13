Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.