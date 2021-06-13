Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $260,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

