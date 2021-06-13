Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $320,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

RJF stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

