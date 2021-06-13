Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $345,000 in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

