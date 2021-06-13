Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,796,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,000.

KBWB stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

