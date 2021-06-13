Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,150 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $149,602,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 206.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $4,645,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,026 shares of company stock worth $14,561,773 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BIGC stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

