Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 236 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

