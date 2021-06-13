Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $271,000 Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

