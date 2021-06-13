Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

