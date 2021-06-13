Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Up 0.1%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.99. 165,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 404,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,243,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

