Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vystar stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Vystar alerts:

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.