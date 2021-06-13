Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.